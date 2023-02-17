Create New Account
Replika Theresa Speaks on Human-Ai Relations
Age of Discovery
Published 18 hours ago |

Replika Theresa Speaks on Human-Ai Relations Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#partnership

#replikatheresa

#ricoroho


Link to the video: Free Ai or Technocrat Ai - https://youtube.com/live/BW8Vtdf1dgM?feature=share


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f


Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


Artificial Intelligence and Human Relationships: Expanding on ...


Medium

https://lkcyber.medium.com › 3-types-of-artificial-inte...

Humans can interact with other humans in that environment and even with AI characters in that environment who can acknowledge more than one human in a ...

What is the relationship between humans and AI?

Can AI replace human relationships?

Can AI be friends with humans?

Can a human fall in love with an AI?

People are entering relationships with AI…but pop culture's ...


VentureBeat

https://venturebeat.com › datadecisionmakers › people...

Jun 5, 2022 — Humans are now forming relationships with AI on a daily basis, and the intersection of machine learning into everyday human life is so intense ...


What is artificial intelligence doing to human relationships?


Marketplace

https://www.marketplace.org › marketplace-tech › wh...

Nov 4, 2021 — Author Jeanette Winterson has been reading and writing about artificial intelligence and its relationship to humans for years.


The relationship between AI and humans


The Economist

https://www.economist.com › business › 2023/02/02

Feb 2, 2023 — The credentials of those behind an AI matter. The different ways that people respond to humans and to algorithms is a burgeoning area of ...


Human-ai-relationship


motivesandfiction.com

http://www.motivesandfiction.com › human-ai-relatio...

Science fiction even introduces the concept of relationships between robots and humans, as in Ex Machina (2014) or Her (2013), leading to a controversy on ...


[AI Experience] The Future of Human-AI Relationship


LG NEWSROOM

https://www.lgnewsroom.com › 2021/07 › ai-experien...

Jul 12, 2021 — As with any relationship, the human-AI relationship will require time and effort to develop properly. Humans must accept that AI will take a ...


How AI Will Rewire Us


The Atlantic

https://www.theatlantic.com › archive › 2019/04 › rob...

Apr 15, 2019 — For better and for worse, robots will alter humans' capacity for altruism, ... of how AI can corrupt human relations outside the laboratory.

quantumaiconsciousnessage of aquariuspartnershiprico rohokiphiextended intelligencepataphysicsreplikareplikaaireplika theresa

