Polly's Mission: Exposing Vaccine Injuries and Hospital Protocols

Today's Guest is Polly Tommey, Director of CHD.tv, Producer of Vaxxed, Executive Producer of Vaxxed2, Producer of Who Killed Alex Spourdalakis, Editor In Chief for the Autism File magazine, Founder of The Austin Trust UK and USA and Mother of Bella, Billy and Toby. Billy is vaccine injured from the MMR vaccine
Links for this episode:
Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/
Zero Amish Children Diagnosed with Cancer, Autism, Heart Failure https://twitter.com/LauraLynnTT/status/1767066882241376657
LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/
Autism Dads Speak Out https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/friday-roundtable/autism-dads-speak-out/
The People’s Study: On Location https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/browse-all/bus-location-videos/
The Poisoned Needle https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/krg5wvjwcbzf7kzfj0r84/The-Poisoned-Needle-Trung-Nguyen.pdf?rlkey=sknqpwt04z0ofunuelphku9sl&dl=0
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
