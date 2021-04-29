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WH Puppet Show, Deep States’ Raids
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30 views • April 29, 2021
April 29, 2021
We’ll cover the empty speech from last night, and the Deep State’s Revenge raids on Rudy and others, the GOP’s choice for 2024, and the feds’ overreach in the Chauvin Trial. Don’t let the side show distract you—they are going down!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/29/bidens-first-big-speech-to-congress-bombs-on-all-counts/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&;utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
We’ll cover the empty speech from last night, and the Deep State’s Revenge raids on Rudy and others, the GOP’s choice for 2024, and the feds’ overreach in the Chauvin Trial. Don’t let the side show distract you—they are going down!
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/29/bidens-first-big-speech-to-congress-bombs-on-all-counts/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&;utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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