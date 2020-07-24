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STAGED REALITY PART 1 - ONCE UPON A MUDDY TIME... DESOLATED STREETS ON A FALSE EPOQUE...
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45 views • July 24, 2020
...What If This Staged Reality Has Only Less, Or Around 200 Years? ...And Before? ...Well, Certainly It Wasn't What This Parasitic Society Is Trying to Print in Our Memories...
The Channel Life Kreationz is a Totally No Profit Project, All of the Documentaries are Free to Copy and Distribute... If You Would Like to Donate and Support The Research... Love & Respect...
https://www.paypal.me/lifekreationz
Please Watch This Awesome Video From Philipp Druzhinin for Further Proof on The Missing People Enigma:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGEsv...
Channels Links:
Philipp Druzhinin:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIZo...
Conspiracy-r-us:
https://www.youtube.com/user/gzpg6b
Martin Liedtke:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClZh...
Original video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JJKIPOn3u4
The Channel Life Kreationz is a Totally No Profit Project, All of the Documentaries are Free to Copy and Distribute... If You Would Like to Donate and Support The Research... Love & Respect...
https://www.paypal.me/lifekreationz
Please Watch This Awesome Video From Philipp Druzhinin for Further Proof on The Missing People Enigma:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGEsv...
Channels Links:
Philipp Druzhinin:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIZo...
Conspiracy-r-us:
https://www.youtube.com/user/gzpg6b
Martin Liedtke:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClZh...
Original video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JJKIPOn3u4
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