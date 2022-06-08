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YouTube Deletes Seth Keshel Video and Receives THIRD Censorship Strike
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91 views • June 08, 2022
Liberty Press has awarded YouTube with the Censorship Award of the Year for continued violation of free speech. YouTube's permission to host videos for Liberty Press has been terminated.
Watch the Seth Keshel election integrity video that YouTube doesn't want you to see here:
https://rumble.com/v17dxcs-seth-keshel-at-the-hawaii-2022-candidate-panel.html
Liberty Press
https://www.libertypress.video
#YouTube #Censorship #ElectionIntegrity
Watch the Seth Keshel election integrity video that YouTube doesn't want you to see here:
https://rumble.com/v17dxcs-seth-keshel-at-the-hawaii-2022-candidate-panel.html
Liberty Press
https://www.libertypress.video
#YouTube #Censorship #ElectionIntegrity
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