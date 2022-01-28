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TREASON - a necessary tool for Globalists
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1 view • January 28, 2022
Full Show Notes: https://danhappel.com/treason-a-necessary-tool-for-globalists/
This is a worldwide problem. They are already working on the next round of what they're going to do to lock down the world. These people are sick. These people are unbelievable and it's time for the world to understand exactly what's going on. We need to start reacting to this because these people are Literally destroying humanity right in front of our eyes and we've got to stop it.
For anyone who swears an oath to our U.S. Constitution, aligning with and promoting Globalism and Marxism is TREASON. It is very difficult for many of us who love our country to understand how someone in a position of public trust could and would, intentionally with malice and forethought, bow to our enemies and destroy our national heritage.
It is especially troubling when we realize their goal (communism) is "fundamentally transforming" our nation into something diametrically opposed to the vision of our Founding Fathers.
It is equally difficult for many to realize how long this process has been happening and the sheer magnitude of so-called leaders that have been part of this treasonous plot.
Although we focus on the U.S.A., this process has been happening worldwide for even longer, with international bankers and powerful industrialists (the Power Elite) at the tip of the spear, providing the payoffs and bribes that weak willed men and women are willing to take in trade for their honor and the public trust they claim to uphold.
Much of our national and international leadership is swimming in the hubristic belief that they are the intellectual equivalent of Gods on earth, capable of deciding the future of humanity, for humanity; even how many people should live or die.
The new American Aristocracy (politicians) are willing to do almost anything to stay in power: treason, genocide, bribery, blackmail and murder included. Justice has taken on a whole new meaning.
The political class see justice as "just us" and average Americans are excluded from that club.
Guests: Carl Teichrib and Mark Sutherland
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
https://danhappel.com/nutrition-for-the-heart
https://danhappel.com/protect-your-retirement-money
This is a worldwide problem. They are already working on the next round of what they're going to do to lock down the world. These people are sick. These people are unbelievable and it's time for the world to understand exactly what's going on. We need to start reacting to this because these people are Literally destroying humanity right in front of our eyes and we've got to stop it.
For anyone who swears an oath to our U.S. Constitution, aligning with and promoting Globalism and Marxism is TREASON. It is very difficult for many of us who love our country to understand how someone in a position of public trust could and would, intentionally with malice and forethought, bow to our enemies and destroy our national heritage.
It is especially troubling when we realize their goal (communism) is "fundamentally transforming" our nation into something diametrically opposed to the vision of our Founding Fathers.
It is equally difficult for many to realize how long this process has been happening and the sheer magnitude of so-called leaders that have been part of this treasonous plot.
Although we focus on the U.S.A., this process has been happening worldwide for even longer, with international bankers and powerful industrialists (the Power Elite) at the tip of the spear, providing the payoffs and bribes that weak willed men and women are willing to take in trade for their honor and the public trust they claim to uphold.
Much of our national and international leadership is swimming in the hubristic belief that they are the intellectual equivalent of Gods on earth, capable of deciding the future of humanity, for humanity; even how many people should live or die.
The new American Aristocracy (politicians) are willing to do almost anything to stay in power: treason, genocide, bribery, blackmail and murder included. Justice has taken on a whole new meaning.
The political class see justice as "just us" and average Americans are excluded from that club.
Guests: Carl Teichrib and Mark Sutherland
https://danhappel.com/be-in-the-know-email
https://danhappel.com/nutrition-for-the-heart
https://danhappel.com/protect-your-retirement-money
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