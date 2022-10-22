BOOM!!! Marco Polo USA Watchdog Group Sends House & Senate the full report on Hunter Crimes.

TIMCAST:

For the past thirteen months, Garrett Zeigler and Marco Polo—a nonprofit research group comprised of six men from across the U.S. dedicated to exposing corruption and blackmail—has been writing a comprehensive Report on the Biden Laptop and the crimes thereon. Our motives and budget were transparent; thousands of Americans financed its production. We neither sought nor received any institutional/corporate backing. We were delayed for various reasons, but finished the dossier for 35k under budget.





At long last, the Report is complete. It has been sent to members of the U.S. House & U.S. Senate, U.S. attorneys for the jurisdictions in which the Bidens and their associates committed crimes, state and local law enforcement, and—for good measure—every contact on the Biden Laptop, which includes everyone from Hunter’s classmates at Archmere Academy to a sizable portion of the current White House staff.

https://bidenlaptopreport.marcopolousa.org/



