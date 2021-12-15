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Can Canada Resist the Devil?
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71 views • December 15, 2021
Canada has endured some of the worst COVID tyranny on earth, but it seems like people might be waking up to what is actually happening. Can Canada resist the devil?
With lockdowns and vaccine segregation measures – Can Canada resist the devil?
Please visit our site at www.thekennedyreport.com
23 33 - Can Canada Resist the Devil
With lockdowns and vaccine segregation measures – Can Canada resist the devil?
Please visit our site at www.thekennedyreport.com
23 33 - Can Canada Resist the Devil
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