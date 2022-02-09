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Sen Ron Johnson conference to discuss COVID-19 adverse reactions
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2 views • February 09, 2022
On June 28, 2021, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) hosted a news conference to discuss adverse reactions related to COVID-19 vaccines. Stephanie de Garay tearfully explained that her 12-year old daughter, Maddie, is wheelchair-bound after volunteering to take the Pfizer vaccine shot as part of a vaccine trial. Here is her story…
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