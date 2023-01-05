South America’s Struggle for Liberty | Beyond the Cover

On the surface, it may appear that South America is becoming hardcore socialist, if not communist. Yet a closer look shows that there are reasons for optimism. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews New American senior editor Steve Bonta about his recent online article “South Africa’s Struggle for Liberty” and why he is optimistic that the cause of liberty could still rebound there. Bonta, who was recently in Argentina, points out that a liberty-minded politician in that country, Javier Milei, who is a supporter of the Austrian (free market) school of economics, is very popular among the people and could well become president. Regarding neighboring Brazil, where Jair Bolsonaro, the liberty-minded president, was recently voted out of office, Bonta notes that his “defeat” was made possible by widespread voting irregularities. Bonta also points out that South America is very Christian and that the faith of the people serves as a strong barrier against encroaching socialism and communism.





