Straight Shooting News 9 26 2021 Know The Enemy: Cover Your Flanks and Back

Tonight we open up this evolving problem of vaccine mandates and the danger they present to bodily autonomy. An individual has the right to reject injecting anything into their bodies looms large in relation to their overall health, and work at the careers of their choice.Mandates already have had an adverse effect on the health and well being of America’s youth, both physically and mentally. Mandates also adversely affect the quality of life of communities, as first responders and medical staffs are rejecting being used in this highly questionable biological experiment by the war criminals who created this damn thing.These mandates are now a direct threat to national security!We begin with Jeffery Prather’s discussion with legal counsel mandating the military are subjected to this biological experiment, and apply the same legal reasoning to government employees, and the general public whose employment is being put in jeopardy that will cause a breakdown of how a free society functions as a whole.When the virus first appeared President Trump first shutdown flights into the U.S., and as matter worsened he invoked his powers and shut down the Country and the Economy with his Emergency Powers.It was “15 Days to Slow the Spread” as a precautionary measure, which would make sense to a Student of History to question whether Communist China had launched a Biological Attack – a tactic they are historically known to have used on their enemies.President Trump was opposed by Dr. Fauci, and the Democrat Party.From a previous show months ago about China: major plagues always come on suddenly and then, at a certain point, disappear without a trace. When it comes to Chinese History, Historical records show that every plague that came about had a clear target. The bubonic plague at the end of the Ming Dynasty was a typical example.Covid-19 was developed in a lab in Wuhan China working in conjunction with U.S. Labs with direct connections to the U.S. Military. Why? To develop a bio weapon. but the confusing part is if Communist China and the U.S. Military were working together, then who is the enemy?COVID-19 was not as deadly as the government and the news media hype made it out to be and had the same adverse effect in relation to deaths as the common flu which has always been dangerous to people with comorbidities and the elderly. As a bio weapon, we can say it failed badly.Now we have mandates to force everyone to get the vaccines, which have not been adequately tested for long term effects or actually approved. Any thinking person would have to question, what is in these vaccines that the Medical Mad Men and the government want to be injected into us.House Speaker Pelosi in Feb. of 2020 taking a walk through San Francisco's Chinatown on to show that it is safe, after some merchants have seen a 50% drop in business. "I trust Dr. Fauci at the National Institutes of Health, and he seems to have confidence in what we are doing," she said.Lara Logan The Virus Bomb. Video - does this sound like an old warfare tactic that is again being used on an unaware society that lacks Historical knowledge to destroy it from within?Here is a short highlight from Hillsdale College “Why the Ruling 'Elite' Is Anti-American | Highlight Ep.32”: this will expose why what is taking place right now is Anti-American, and if you can expand your thinking to the rest of the globe who do not have the same constitutional protections as Americans, this also applies.From a week and a half ago, “The Quad” Chinese Warships have ships along U.S. coast of Alaska, and what other nations in the Pacific region are relying on to stop the spread of Communist Chinese tyranny.The human race are being sold into accepting a tyrannical form of governing by our own governments in order to control us all. After all Free Spirited People are difficult to control as opposed to subservient Sheeple. For over 70 years organizations have been warning the human race about the New World Order, and anyone who spoke those worlds were discredited as “Conspiracy Theorists”GHW Bush clip on New World Order. He also advocated for the military to create a virus in 1969 to relieve the over population in third world countries. He then became Ambassador to the U.N. by President Nixon and held the first global summit on the environment, before he became Ambassador to Communist China, followed by becoming the Head of the CIA under President Ford.global protest clips - concluding with Australia.Lastly, some long term concerns about the 2016 and 2020 elections and President Trump.