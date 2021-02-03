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'UK Variant Mutated Again and Nastier, Dr. Carrie Madej Interview, Military Deployed to US Hospitals, Earth Changes, and More 02.03.2021
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1134 views • February 03, 2021
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UK variant has mutated again and gets nastier
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/uk-variant-mutates-again-becomes-nastier-video.html
Ben Nun/Dr. Carrie Madej Interview (01.15.2021): https://brandnewtube.com/v/IkI9z9
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.03.2021):
NJ 122-year-old snow record may be broken: https://apnews.com/article/storms-weather-gardening-new-jersey-bcf1ee939281d5162e4d5747c40d4638
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Kapuche Lake, Nepal: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/02/kapuche-1/
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Atmospheric Rivers Douse the Pacific Northwest: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147822/potent-atmospheric-rivers-douse-the-pacific-northwest
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Rat Creek: a large washout: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/01/rat-creek-1/
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Just what did happen in 1957? http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/just-what-did-happen-in-1957-president.html?m=1
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Biden to sign executive orders aimed at naturalizing 9 MILLION migrants: https://www.rt.com/usa/514360-biden-executive-orders-immigration-mexico/
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US Mint Warns It Can’t Meet “Surging Demand”: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/us-mint-warns-it-cant-meet-surging-demand-for-silver-gold/
--
IARPA Developing AI: https://www.technocracy.news/iarpa-developing-ai-to-help-predict-the-future/
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Mutations May Cause Covid Surge: https://youtu.be/CmlsIJl1250
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Israeli Teenager Hospitalized in ICU: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/israeli-teenager-hospitalized-in-icu-for-inflammation-of-the-heart-days-after-receiving-second-pfizer-vaccine/
--
Israeli Population Now the World’s Lab Rats: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/are-more-people-being-harmed-by-the-pfizer-experimental-vaccine-than-from-covid-israeli-population-now-the-worlds-lab-rats-sold-out-to-pfizer/
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“OK, if you don’t want the shot, you may not be able to do certain things”: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/merkel-vaccine-agenda-video.html
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MultiCare workers considering another strike: https://youtu.be/WpztYFwKxaI
--
Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America: https://youtu.be/UcYNRq4Blco
--
Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital: https://youtu.be/rcdSplDlRmI
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U.S. Military assisting in Moreno Valley, CA: https://youtu.be/U8a3IxBSJVQ
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U.S. Military deployed to Abilene, TX. It's being reported as overrun: https://youtu.be/-KHAsd-Tcqg
--
How Covid-19 Has Hurt the Effort to Track STDs: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/how-covid-19-has-hurt-effort-track-stds-180976912/
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ICU faces constant pressure: https://apnews.com/article/europe-marseille-coronavirus-pandemic-france-778432739a4e4a5af8520d933c7532de
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China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-china-coronavirus-pandemic-42eef1911402f4ff13744fc87891c2aa
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Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-europe-prague-coronavirus-pandemic-324167080fe4b203c393d3da75e68bbe
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UK says new study vindicates delaying 2nd virus vaccine shot: https://apnews.com/article/uk-study-2nd-virus-vaccine-shot-delay-53c40e579c3209a77ffc6ca798aff1a7
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
UK variant has mutated again and gets nastier
https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/uk-variant-mutates-again-becomes-nastier-video.html
Ben Nun/Dr. Carrie Madej Interview (01.15.2021): https://brandnewtube.com/v/IkI9z9
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.03.2021):
NJ 122-year-old snow record may be broken: https://apnews.com/article/storms-weather-gardening-new-jersey-bcf1ee939281d5162e4d5747c40d4638
--
Kapuche Lake, Nepal: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/02/kapuche-1/
--
Atmospheric Rivers Douse the Pacific Northwest: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/147822/potent-atmospheric-rivers-douse-the-pacific-northwest
--
Rat Creek: a large washout: https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2021/02/01/rat-creek-1/
--
Just what did happen in 1957? http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/just-what-did-happen-in-1957-president.html?m=1
--
Biden to sign executive orders aimed at naturalizing 9 MILLION migrants: https://www.rt.com/usa/514360-biden-executive-orders-immigration-mexico/
--
US Mint Warns It Can’t Meet “Surging Demand”: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/us-mint-warns-it-cant-meet-surging-demand-for-silver-gold/
--
IARPA Developing AI: https://www.technocracy.news/iarpa-developing-ai-to-help-predict-the-future/
--
Mutations May Cause Covid Surge: https://youtu.be/CmlsIJl1250
--
Israeli Teenager Hospitalized in ICU: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/israeli-teenager-hospitalized-in-icu-for-inflammation-of-the-heart-days-after-receiving-second-pfizer-vaccine/
--
Israeli Population Now the World’s Lab Rats: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/are-more-people-being-harmed-by-the-pfizer-experimental-vaccine-than-from-covid-israeli-population-now-the-worlds-lab-rats-sold-out-to-pfizer/
--
“OK, if you don’t want the shot, you may not be able to do certain things”: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/merkel-vaccine-agenda-video.html
--
MultiCare workers considering another strike: https://youtu.be/WpztYFwKxaI
--
Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America: https://youtu.be/UcYNRq4Blco
--
Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital: https://youtu.be/rcdSplDlRmI
--
U.S. Military assisting in Moreno Valley, CA: https://youtu.be/U8a3IxBSJVQ
--
U.S. Military deployed to Abilene, TX. It's being reported as overrun: https://youtu.be/-KHAsd-Tcqg
--
How Covid-19 Has Hurt the Effort to Track STDs: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/how-covid-19-has-hurt-effort-track-stds-180976912/
--
ICU faces constant pressure: https://apnews.com/article/europe-marseille-coronavirus-pandemic-france-778432739a4e4a5af8520d933c7532de
--
China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-china-coronavirus-pandemic-42eef1911402f4ff13744fc87891c2aa
--
Hard-hit Czech Republic reaches 1 million confirmed cases: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-europe-prague-coronavirus-pandemic-324167080fe4b203c393d3da75e68bbe
--
UK says new study vindicates delaying 2nd virus vaccine shot: https://apnews.com/article/uk-study-2nd-virus-vaccine-shot-delay-53c40e579c3209a77ffc6ca798aff1a7
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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