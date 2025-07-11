BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Trump cannot think he was elected to be world’s sheriff' - Lula, Pres. Brazil
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
23 views • 2 days ago

'Trump cannot think he was elected to be world’s sheriff'

Brazil’s Lula adds his surprise at learning about 50% tariff through a Truth post

'If Trump knew a little more about Brazil, he would have more respect for it'

Adding: Brazil is a BRIC's member.

Adding:    "Any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil’s Economic Reciprocity Law" - Lula responds to Trump

From X.com, Tweet, July 9th:

In light of the public statement made by U.S. President Donald Trump on social media on the afternoon of Wednesday (9), it is important to highlight the following: Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage. The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil´s Judicial Branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats that could compromise the independence of national institutions. In the context of digital platforms, Brazilian society rejects hateful content, racism, child pornography, scams, fraud, and speeches against human rights and democratic freedom. In Brazil, freedom of expression must not be confused with aggression or violent practices. All companies—whether domestic or foreign—must comply with Brazilian law in order to operate within our territory. The claim regarding a U.S. trade deficit in its commercial relationship with Brazil is inaccurate. Statistics from the U.S. government itself show a surplus of $410 billion in the trade of goods and services with Brazil over the past 15 years. Therefore, any unilateral tariff increases will be addressed in accordance with Brazil's Economic Reciprocity Law. Sovereignty, respect and the unwavering defense of the interests of the Brazilian people are the values that guide our relationship with the world.

https://x.com/LulaOficial/status/1943094466903957505

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
