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Five European Union Members of Parliament -- From Romania, Italy, Lithuania, Germany and Croatia -- Join Together in a Powerful Stand Against Mandatory Vaccination
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100 views • December 13, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from 21st Century Wire
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://21stcenturywire.com/
https://rumble.com/user/21WIRE
Original title: 5 MEPs Respond to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination in EU
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: https://21stcenturywire.com/
https://rumble.com/user/21WIRE
Original title: 5 MEPs Respond to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination in EU
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