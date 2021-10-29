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The Rapture of the Church! Could Be Very Soon!
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83 views • October 29, 2021
As we witness increasing signs that we're nearing The Tribulation that is prophesied in the Bible, we can infer that these are also signs of the rapture of the Church.
Dr. John F. Walvoord, renowned Bible prophecy scholar and former chancellor of Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS), shares a relevant illustration during one of his prophecy updates. In this illustration, Dr. Walvoord shares how the appearance of Christmas decorations, in November, signal that Thanksgiving is near.
The point that John F Walvoord makes is that, although the Bible does not provide signs of the rapture ("no man knows the day or the hour"), yet, still we can logically infer the nearness of the rapture when we see clear signs that we're moving close to The Tribulation taught of in the Bible.
Are you ready for the rapture (Romans 13:11-12); if not, it's time to awaken from your slumber.
Follow on Twitter
www.twitter.com/BrandonBeckham
Check-out our website for prophecy news
www.prophecynews.org
Dr. John F. Walvoord, renowned Bible prophecy scholar and former chancellor of Dallas Theological Seminary (DTS), shares a relevant illustration during one of his prophecy updates. In this illustration, Dr. Walvoord shares how the appearance of Christmas decorations, in November, signal that Thanksgiving is near.
The point that John F Walvoord makes is that, although the Bible does not provide signs of the rapture ("no man knows the day or the hour"), yet, still we can logically infer the nearness of the rapture when we see clear signs that we're moving close to The Tribulation taught of in the Bible.
Are you ready for the rapture (Romans 13:11-12); if not, it's time to awaken from your slumber.
Follow on Twitter
www.twitter.com/BrandonBeckham
Check-out our website for prophecy news
www.prophecynews.org
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