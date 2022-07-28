In Event of FAKE Moon Disaster - FULL FILM

For the fake moon landing, America prepared a film in case of the astronauts not agreeing to say they went to the moon. They all had to sign documents, and all agree. if not, they would be assassinated like they did the President Kennedy. President Nixon was an Ashkenazi Jew who sold America out as a liar, traitor and committed treason.

Remember, all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of GOD. There is none righteous, no not one.

GOD will get his vengeance on these liars who have deceived all of us and all the nations.

