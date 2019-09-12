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This is the face of the NRA
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268 views • September 12, 2019
This is the face of the NRA. NRA members are honest, law-abiding Americans who want nothing more than to protect their loved ones.
When San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors declared NRA a “domestic terrorist organization” they declared all 5 MILLION members, folks like Stephen Willeford the hero from Sutherland Springs, domestic terrorists.
We do not take this lightly.
NRA is fighting back. Join the fight: http://bit.ly/StopSanFrancisco
When San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors declared NRA a “domestic terrorist organization” they declared all 5 MILLION members, folks like Stephen Willeford the hero from Sutherland Springs, domestic terrorists.
We do not take this lightly.
NRA is fighting back. Join the fight: http://bit.ly/StopSanFrancisco
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