Did President Ronald Reagan Blaspheme The Holy Ghost ?

Amazing That False Witness Rg Stair said “ President Ronald Reagan Blasphemed The Holy Ghost for The United States of America! Why so, after 7 Presidents met with The Popes of Their Time, That Reagan was The Culprit to Blaspheme The Holy Ghost When The Holy Ghost NEVER Operated in The US Government, PERIOD. Laws Like Seperation of Church & State or Separation of God & His Laws To Govern The People!! The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that everyone in the United States has the right to practice his or her own religion, or no religion at all. Is That what the Holy Ghost Instructed the People in The Government to do From It's Foundation, to make Laws Totally Contrary to The Very Word of God !!! NEVER ~ EVER ~ What a Perversion of Scripture !! The U.S. Is Satan's Masterpiece as was The Greatest False Witness of the Coming of Jesus Christ Ralph Gordon Stair !! https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://rgstair.com/