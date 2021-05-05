© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccine Trials | Whistleblower | No Accountability | Who is checking the Info from WHO/CDC?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • May 05, 2021
BIG Tech is censoring information regarding Covid-19. Given the hostile climate that was created to stave off anti-vaxxers, and combat vaccine hesitancy, where is the accountability in covid-19 vaccine development?
Who is checking to ensure that the information given to the public is credible and accurate? The CDC and WHO are not independent in these things, since they have clearly abdicated their responsibility to the public.
Who is checking to ensure that the information given to the public is credible and accurate? The CDC and WHO are not independent in these things, since they have clearly abdicated their responsibility to the public.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.