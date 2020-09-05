BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YOU ARE REFINED IN YOUR SUFFERING ALBUM
ShiningLight7
ShiningLight7
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • September 05, 2020
Rv 3:18-20

18 Therefore I counsel you to purchase from Me gold refined and tested by fire, that you may be [truly] wealthy, and white clothes to clothe you and to keep the shame of your nudity from being seen, and salve to put on your eyes, that you may see.

19 Those whom I [dearly and tenderly] love, I tell their faults and convict and convince and reprove and chasten [I discipline and instruct them]. So be enthusiastic and in earnest and burning with zeal and repent [changing your mind and attitude]. [Pr 3:12.]

20 Behold, I stand at the door and knock; if anyone hears and listens to and heeds My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and will eat with him, and he [will eat] with Me.
AMP
Keywords
gracesufferingtestingencouragementstrengthfaithfulloyalrefinementservant of godsteadfastrefine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

War Department Prepares FORTRESS America Plan for 90-Day Homeland War Survival

Douglas Harrington
Japan&#8217;s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Japan’s Emergency Appeal Is a Wake-Up Call: Every Japanese Citizen Should Be a Prepper

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You&#8217;re Not Fully Prepared)

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos (Even If You’re Not Fully Prepared)

Mike Adams
Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

Heirloom seeds: A practical addition to any emergency preparedness plan

HRS Editors
The Pentagon&#8217;s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon’s 90-Day Doomsday Plan Should Be Your Wake-Up Call

Mike Adams
Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

Prepping with foldable solar panels: The emergency power source that keeps you connected when SHTF

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy