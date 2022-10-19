Stew Peters: HORROR – Anti-White, PSYCHOTIC Professor Drives Students To Suicide

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Gettysburg College is promoting an Anti-White agenda, harassing white males!
Amanda Olewiler joins to detail how Dr. Jacquelynne Milingo belittled, harassed, and discriminated against her White son who was pursuing his dreams through higher education. People are being driven to suicide from this behavior, and it's time to stand up!
Contact Gettysburg College Administration at: