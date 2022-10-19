Stew Peters: HORROR – Anti-White, PSYCHOTIC Professor Drives Students To Suicide

Gettysburg College is promoting an Anti-White agenda, harassing white males!
Amanda Olewiler joins to detail how Dr. Jacquelynne Milingo belittled, harassed, and discriminated against her White son who was pursuing his dreams through higher education. People are being driven to suicide from this behavior, and it's time to stand up!
Contact Gettysburg College Administration at:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.