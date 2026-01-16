BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ending the Year LIVE from El Salvador 🇸🇻 | Thank You for Being Here
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
1 view • 1 day ago

Welcome to our New Year’s Eve LIVE stream from El Salvador 🇸🇻

As we close out the year, we’re taking time to reflect, give thanks, and look ahead to what’s coming next.

This year brought massive changes — leaving Canada, building a life in El Salvador, raising our family abroad, and finding freedom, community, and faith in unexpected places.

Tonight’s LIVE is about:

✨ Gratitude and celebrating this incredible community

Whether you’ve been here from the beginning or just found the channel — thank you for being part of this journey.

📍 Streaming LIVE from El Salvador

⏰ New Year’s Eve

👉 SUBSCRIBE and turn on notifications so you don’t miss what’s coming next.


📌 RELATED KEYWORDS (For YouTube Algorithm)

New Year’s Eve live stream

El Salvador expat life

Leaving Canada story

Living abroad with family

Freedom lifestyle expats

Honest life abroad

🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

 📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

 📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

 📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.


✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
new beginningsliving abroadfreedom lifestyleleaving canadamoving to el salvadorexpat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorcanada to el salvadorel salvador vlogel salvador expatsexpat familynew years eve liveel salvador livenew years eve live streamnew year reflectionsyear in review liveexpat youtube livefamily abroadnew year live streamgratitude live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
Dale Whitaker on conservative media&#8217;s role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Beyond beans and bullets: The overlooked essentials that could save your life in a crisis

Beyond beans and bullets: The overlooked essentials that could save your life in a crisis

Evangelyn Rodriguez
U.S. moves to break China&#8217;s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing &#8220;Strategic Resilience Reserve&#8221;

U.S. moves to break China’s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing “Strategic Resilience Reserve”

Lance D Johnson
Under the Poisoned Sky: The terrifying truth behind geoengineering

Under the Poisoned Sky: The terrifying truth behind geoengineering

Ramon Tomey
Democratic senators urge Apple and Google to ban X over AI-generated images

Democratic senators urge Apple and Google to ban X over AI-generated images

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy