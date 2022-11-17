Why Must An Antichrist Come Prior To Jesus? – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (17 of 26)

A lot of people really do not understand why there has to be an antichrist. They just accept that it's a given, that there is one, but they really never stopped to ask why. Why must this all unfold in the way prophecy predicts? A lot of people look at Bible prophecy as though it is a record of what will happen rather than a plan of what must take place. Do you understand what I just said? A lot of people look at Bible prophecy as something recorded in the beginning of things that will just take place rather than the outline of a plan that must happen.

