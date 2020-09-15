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Politics Makes Me Angry All the Time!
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1 view • September 15, 2020
The Freedomain Radio Sunday Philosophy Call In Show, October 7, 2012. Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/FDR2233
Topics:
0:00 Historical Arguments against Voting
14:00 Politics Always Make Me Angry!
46:00 A Public School Teacher Calls Stefan Molyneux Out!
1:12:00 Rational Property Arguments
1:30:00 How Can I Argue against the Government That Saved My Life?
2:01:00 What Is Virtue?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Topics:
0:00 Historical Arguments against Voting
14:00 Politics Always Make Me Angry!
46:00 A Public School Teacher Calls Stefan Molyneux Out!
1:12:00 Rational Property Arguments
1:30:00 How Can I Argue against the Government That Saved My Life?
2:01:00 What Is Virtue?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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