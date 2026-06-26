What Kind Of People Are Your Soldiers - UN's Explosive Attack On Israel's Military 6-23-26





Times Now World

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhOPFhUXnlk





[DISTURBING] "What Kind Of People Are Your Soldiers?" UN's Explosive Attack On Israel's Military





In a press conference on 23 June, experts at the United Nations Human Rights Council from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory detailed the findings of their latest report into Israel's crimes in Gaza and the West Bank since October 2023. This report detailed in particular the actions of Israel against Palestinian children, and found that Israel continues to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, and war crimes in the West Bank.