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Pope Demands Silicon Valley 'In the Name of God' Censor 'Hate Speech,' 'Conspiracy Theories'
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81 views • October 20, 2021
Pope Francis invoked God in an effort to pressure Silicon Valley giants into censoring more content, including “hate speech” and “conspiracy theories.” Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/pope-demands-silicon-valley-in-the-name-of-god-censor-hate-speech-conspiracy-theories/
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