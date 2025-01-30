Dania Hanatshaheh, Liberated Twice!





The captive Dania Hanatsheh lives the experience of freedom in a deal for the second time

She had been liberated in the previous deal, and the occupation re -arrested her, and she was liberated and 66 prisoners embraced freedom in this deal.

Interview: Dania Hantsheh

Reporting: Momen Somrain

Filmed: 21/01/2025

