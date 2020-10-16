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Revelatorium Revelations Video Series: Reading Starrgram 2- Point and Center of Creation
We are in the Golden Age
We are in the Golden Age
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147 views • October 16, 2020
Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age

I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family

This episode of Starrgram Readings in the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, is on the Point and Center of Creation.

Creation does indeed have a center and its exactly one point wide, the 'Great Book' is definitely being opened.

Remember, the Revelatorium Revelations [all three books], can be considered pre-school to University in the basic knowledge/ understandings of Creation, Creators Alpha/Omega, only begotten son/daughter, + much, much, much more. In order to be in loving service to Creation for the Creators Alpha/ Omega.

Website links:
www.revelatorium.com
www.designofcreation.com
www.radionnics.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss,

Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember

We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage
Keywords
creationloveworldspiritualityknowledgelighttruthfaithunderstandinghealrealitytreeisandrevelationscenterpointstarrgram
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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