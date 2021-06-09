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Sacrificing Liberty the day Israel murdered our soldiers, Blatant attack from Israel June 8, 1967
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Self-Government
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Blatant attack from Israel, The Day Israel murdered our soldiers, June 8 1967, War Crimes Committed Against US Military

War Crimes Committed Against U.S. Military Personnel, June 8, 1967 http://www.ussliberty.org/report/report.htm

The true story of the USS. Liberty https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/ is more shocking than any spy novel written by Tom Clancy. The most top-secret spy ship in the world. Its client was the NSA. The ship and its 294 U.S. Navy sailors were rushed to the Mediterranean Sea. Only the White House and Pentagon knew that Israel was ready to attack Arab nations. The USS. Liberty was deliberately sent into a kill zone. The casualties were staggering: 34 killed and 174 wounded. The coverup began immediately and has continued since 1967. Until now! The aging survivors have finally told their true story. Sacrificing Liberty sets the record straight.

The truth told for the first time about Israel’s massacre of U.S.S. Liberty crewmen. Lost video footage seen for the first time in decades.
Shocking first-time eye-witness testimony from the men who survived on June 8, 1967. Gut-wrenching descriptions of the carnage unleashed by Israeli gunboats, warplanes, and submarines. Connecting the dots that link LBJ to a failed false flag operation to start a war with Egypt. Heart-breaking descriptions of human body recovery. Uncensored U.S.S. Liberty crewmen telling their true stories for the first time in 53 years. The role of Senator John McCain’s father in the government coverup. The uncovering of LBJ’s Mossad mistress in the White House. The fuse that lit the fire of war in the Middle East that is still burning today. How brave American men prevented a nuclear war by refusing to die on June 8, 1967.


https://duckduckgo.com/?q=U.S.S.+Liberty+%2C+June+8+1967&;ia=web
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treasonfbiciafox newssean hannitydojluciferianismmsnbcanderson coopercbsseditionabcliarsoperation mockingbirdnprsubversivenews-maxccncia control of mainstream mediaintelligent communitycontrolled opposition media
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