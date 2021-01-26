Dr Trinca speaks out

Dr. Franco Trinca is a ⁣Molecular Biologist, and a Medical Biologist-Nutritionist Specialist with a double degree in Herbology. Here is the speech he gave in the Senate in Rome last July 2020.





He says that he wrote letters to PM Conte, the Ministry of Health and his undersecretary denouncing recombinant vaccines and the government's criminal approach to this so called pandemic, a Gates project he says, and never received a feedback.





Our biology, he continues, makes us perfectly capable of fighting any intruder, viral or not, and we do not need a vaccine to efficiently neutralize Sars-cov-2.





He then further denounces Gates and his latest 'contribution' at the UN when he announced his project for the 'programmed extinction of unwanted animal species'.





Trinca's fear is that Gates meant to include the human race amongst those "unwanted" species.