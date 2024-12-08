BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‼️Assad gov't has fallen - Syrian Natl TV & Radio, under terrorist control & President al-Assad boarded a plane to an unknown destination & rumors of a crash
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 5 months ago

Newest posted: ❗️Jew advance in Syria to annex new parts. Israeli tanks entered Syria as expected, and are right now in Qunaitra. President Assad boarded a plane to an unknown destination. 

Most likely not true: Speculation, rumors circulating on social media, nothing confirmed on the following:  

The 3D @flightradar24 data of the jet widely suspected of carrying a fleeing Bashar al-Assad indicates it crashed, if the data is correct. The 3D flightradar24 data of SYR9218.

Rumors:  that the IL-76 carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has either Crashed or carried out an Emergency Landing to the West of Homs, after having taken-off earlier from Damascus International Airport. The Aircraft descended to 1,600ft before disappearing from Radar. 

Finally Video Description:  Syrian National Television and Radio is presumably under terrorist control. The terrorists announced via Syrian television the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

And: There is already a new designated flag for Syria. Wikipedia already has changed showing it. 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy