‼️Assad gov't has fallen - Syrian Natl TV & Radio, under terrorist control & President al-Assad boarded a plane to an unknown destination & rumors of a crash

Newest posted: ❗️Jew advance in Syria to annex new parts. Israeli tanks entered Syria as expected, and are right now in Qunaitra. President Assad boarded a plane to an unknown destination.

Most likely not true: Speculation, rumors circulating on social media, nothing confirmed on the following:

The 3D @flightradar24 data of the jet widely suspected of carrying a fleeing Bashar al-Assad indicates it crashed, if the data is correct. The 3D flightradar24 data of SYR9218.

Rumors: that the IL-76 carrying Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has either Crashed or carried out an Emergency Landing to the West of Homs, after having taken-off earlier from Damascus International Airport. The Aircraft descended to 1,600ft before disappearing from Radar.

Finally Video Description: Syrian National Television and Radio is presumably under terrorist control. The terrorists announced via Syrian television the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.

And: There is already a new designated flag for Syria. Wikipedia already has changed showing it.



