© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN Police Are Here To 'Analyze Racism' & Capitol Police Can't Be Held Accountable, No FOIA
Follow
6
Share
Report
180 views • July 23, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Potatohead Biden letting UN police force into our country - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/biden-has-opened-door-un-move-america-prior-outbreak-ww-iii
This is why capitol police are expanding across the country - https://twitter.com/braxton_mccoy/status/1417861651743711234
Asshole doctor lets people die instead of treating them - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3324372/doctor-young-unvaccinated-covid-patients-dying/
Zero covid deaths among healthy kids - https://tipsandhealthynews.com/johns-hopkins-study-found-zero-covid-deaths-among-healthy-kids-the-federalist/
Israel bans vaccinated people from entering country - https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/20/israel-bans-vaccinated-tourists-from-entering-the-country/
Pfizer recalls Chantix, causes cancer - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/pfizer-recalls-chantix-due-to-cancer-causing-chemical/
This soyboy wants to force vaxx you - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-vaccine-shock-troops-are-here/
This is how you know covid is bullshit - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/21/homeland-security-announces-border-and-travel-restrictions-for-american-citizens-due-to-covid-but-border-will-remain-wide-open-for-illegal-aliens/
Widespread drought in the western US on purpose? - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-apocalyptic-drought-in-the-western-u-s-is-causing-widespread-crop-failures-on-a-massive-scale/
Dubai creates rain to beat the heat - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9809529/Dubai-creates-RAIN-tackle-122F-heat-Drones-blast-clouds-electrical-charge.html
CNN has to fake packed house for Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fake-news-media-strikes-check-crowd-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall/
Internet goes down, test run? - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/internet-hit-global-outage-32000-websites-dns-failure/
Potatohead lies about defund police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/bs-liar-joe-biden-tells-cnn-town-hall-democrats-never-said-defund-police-video-montage/
Potatohead worried about corruption...in Ukraine - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/biden-to-host-ukraine-president-zelensky-at-white-house-urge-him-to-tackle-corruption/?
Misinformation is decided by foreign dark money company - https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/20/white-house-relies-on-british-dark-money-group-to-identify-misinformation-and-justify-censorship/
Mexicans rob the stagecoach for ammo - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/07/mexican-highway-robbers-stole-7-million-rounds-of-us-ammo/
Mike Lindell offers $5 million dollars to prove him wrong - https://www.thethinkingconservative.com/lindell-offers-5-million-to-attendee-who-can-invalidate-election-data/
San Franshitsco buys $20,000 garbage cans - https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/local/gucci-garbage-san-francisco-approves-usd20k-trash-cans
Babylon Bee nails it again - https://babylonbee.com/news/inspiring-us-womens-soccer-team-to-boycott-scoring-goals-until-racism-is-defeated/?utm_source=telegram&;utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=telegram
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1418083618086260737
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Potatohead Biden letting UN police force into our country - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/biden-has-opened-door-un-move-america-prior-outbreak-ww-iii
This is why capitol police are expanding across the country - https://twitter.com/braxton_mccoy/status/1417861651743711234
Asshole doctor lets people die instead of treating them - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3324372/doctor-young-unvaccinated-covid-patients-dying/
Zero covid deaths among healthy kids - https://tipsandhealthynews.com/johns-hopkins-study-found-zero-covid-deaths-among-healthy-kids-the-federalist/
Israel bans vaccinated people from entering country - https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/20/israel-bans-vaccinated-tourists-from-entering-the-country/
Pfizer recalls Chantix, causes cancer - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/pfizer-recalls-chantix-due-to-cancer-causing-chemical/
This soyboy wants to force vaxx you - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-vaccine-shock-troops-are-here/
This is how you know covid is bullshit - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/21/homeland-security-announces-border-and-travel-restrictions-for-american-citizens-due-to-covid-but-border-will-remain-wide-open-for-illegal-aliens/
Widespread drought in the western US on purpose? - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-apocalyptic-drought-in-the-western-u-s-is-causing-widespread-crop-failures-on-a-massive-scale/
Dubai creates rain to beat the heat - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9809529/Dubai-creates-RAIN-tackle-122F-heat-Drones-blast-clouds-electrical-charge.html
CNN has to fake packed house for Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fake-news-media-strikes-check-crowd-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall/
Internet goes down, test run? - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/internet-hit-global-outage-32000-websites-dns-failure/
Potatohead lies about defund police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/bs-liar-joe-biden-tells-cnn-town-hall-democrats-never-said-defund-police-video-montage/
Potatohead worried about corruption...in Ukraine - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/biden-to-host-ukraine-president-zelensky-at-white-house-urge-him-to-tackle-corruption/?
Misinformation is decided by foreign dark money company - https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/20/white-house-relies-on-british-dark-money-group-to-identify-misinformation-and-justify-censorship/
Mexicans rob the stagecoach for ammo - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/07/mexican-highway-robbers-stole-7-million-rounds-of-us-ammo/
Mike Lindell offers $5 million dollars to prove him wrong - https://www.thethinkingconservative.com/lindell-offers-5-million-to-attendee-who-can-invalidate-election-data/
San Franshitsco buys $20,000 garbage cans - https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/local/gucci-garbage-san-francisco-approves-usd20k-trash-cans
Babylon Bee nails it again - https://babylonbee.com/news/inspiring-us-womens-soccer-team-to-boycott-scoring-goals-until-racism-is-defeated/?utm_source=telegram&;utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=telegram
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1418083618086260737
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.