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UN Police Are Here To 'Analyze Racism' & Capitol Police Can't Be Held Accountable, No FOIA
Aimless News
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180 views • July 23, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Potatohead Biden letting UN police force into our country - https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-health/biden-has-opened-door-un-move-america-prior-outbreak-ww-iii

This is why capitol police are expanding across the country - https://twitter.com/braxton_mccoy/status/1417861651743711234

Asshole doctor lets people die instead of treating them - https://www.the-sun.com/news/3324372/doctor-young-unvaccinated-covid-patients-dying/

Zero covid deaths among healthy kids - https://tipsandhealthynews.com/johns-hopkins-study-found-zero-covid-deaths-among-healthy-kids-the-federalist/

Israel bans vaccinated people from entering country - https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/20/israel-bans-vaccinated-tourists-from-entering-the-country/

Pfizer recalls Chantix, causes cancer - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/pfizer-recalls-chantix-due-to-cancer-causing-chemical/

This soyboy wants to force vaxx you - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-vaccine-shock-troops-are-here/

This is how you know covid is bullshit - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/21/homeland-security-announces-border-and-travel-restrictions-for-american-citizens-due-to-covid-but-border-will-remain-wide-open-for-illegal-aliens/

Widespread drought in the western US on purpose? - http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/the-apocalyptic-drought-in-the-western-u-s-is-causing-widespread-crop-failures-on-a-massive-scale/

Dubai creates rain to beat the heat - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9809529/Dubai-creates-RAIN-tackle-122F-heat-Drones-blast-clouds-electrical-charge.html

CNN has to fake packed house for Potatohead - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fake-news-media-strikes-check-crowd-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall/

Internet goes down, test run? - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/internet-hit-global-outage-32000-websites-dns-failure/

Potatohead lies about defund police - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/bs-liar-joe-biden-tells-cnn-town-hall-democrats-never-said-defund-police-video-montage/

Potatohead worried about corruption...in Ukraine - https://nypost.com/2021/07/21/biden-to-host-ukraine-president-zelensky-at-white-house-urge-him-to-tackle-corruption/?

Misinformation is decided by foreign dark money company - https://amgreatness.com/2021/07/20/white-house-relies-on-british-dark-money-group-to-identify-misinformation-and-justify-censorship/

Mexicans rob the stagecoach for ammo - https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/07/mexican-highway-robbers-stole-7-million-rounds-of-us-ammo/

Mike Lindell offers $5 million dollars to prove him wrong - https://www.thethinkingconservative.com/lindell-offers-5-million-to-attendee-who-can-invalidate-election-data/

San Franshitsco buys $20,000 garbage cans - https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio/news/local/gucci-garbage-san-francisco-approves-usd20k-trash-cans

Babylon Bee nails it again - https://babylonbee.com/news/inspiring-us-womens-soccer-team-to-boycott-scoring-goals-until-racism-is-defeated/?utm_source=telegram&;utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=telegram

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1418083618086260737


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sgt reportproject veritasunited nationscapitol policex22reportthe salty cracker
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