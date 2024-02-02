Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
First Aid - Home Remedies
channel image
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
45 Subscribers
29 views
Published 14 hours ago

This Video is no longer available on YouTube


Posted on YouTube - May 12, 2021

Deleted from YouTube - Oct 5, 2023


Dr. John Bergman D.C. is a corrective chiropractor. He has been doing free seminars in his clinic for many years. You can watch them here now.


Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/


Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:

http://bergmanchiropractic.com

714-962-5891


Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

Keywords
accidentremedyhomefirstaid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket