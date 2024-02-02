First Aid - Home Remedies

This Video is no longer available on YouTube
Posted on YouTube - May 12, 2021
Deleted from YouTube - Oct 5, 2023
Dr. John Bergman D.C. is a corrective chiropractor. He has been doing free seminars in his clinic for many years. You can watch them here now.
Dr. Bergman's D.C. Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
Dr. Bergman's D.C. Clinic:
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
714-962-5891
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.