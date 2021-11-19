Cosmic Justice. A Spontaneous Energy Process for the Earth

11/18/21

This is a spontaneous energy process from the Interdimensional Free World Council which is a council recently formed to clear out and re-weave the inter dimensional fields. It directs a very pointed message to those who are in positions to uphold our justice systems around the world. Samantha and I sat together to transmit this Council's message and essentially tell them that they will become increasingly more uncomfortable if they do not do their job. Anything out of alignment with the Cosmic and Omniversal Law of One is being washed out. Those souls who have sold out humanity will be directed to the Cosmic Tribunal upon their passing out of the physical body.



Listen, participate, and share for as each person partakes in this process and anchors it into the planet, the transmission will be empowered.



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