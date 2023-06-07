Quo Vadis





June 7, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 6, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can you understand the Designs of God for your lives.





My Lord loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Do not remain stationary in sin.





Behold the opportune time for your great return.





The Church walks towards a great spiritual shipwreck.





Great truths will be abandoned and false ideologies will take pride of place.





Do not forget the lessons of the past.





In God there is no half-truth.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





A similar message of Our Lady to Pedro Regis came on April 30, 2020.





That message follows here:





Dear children, bend your knees in prayer, for many souls will walk in the darkness of false doctrines.





There will be a great shipwreck in the faith and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Stay with Jesus.





Defend His Gospel and remain faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





Those who remain faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Be attentive.





In everything, God first.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wr_lFLjI-3E