CCP is going to attack Taiwan

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视频字幕：雨中漫步
听写翻译：ROBERTS
校正：BZ
🔹解放軍正在慶祝拜登就職，在拜登就任總統的第三天中共就派出了8架H-6轟炸機飛過台灣海峽，突破台灣防空區
🔹H-6實際上就是中共的B52(轟炸機). 但是有一點小小的區別。中共的H6實際上是升級了
🔹現在他們給台灣施加壓力，就像他們給香港施加壓力一樣。我們都看到他們去年對香港所做的事情。
🔹他們開始加強對台灣海峽的行動，稱之為“灰區行動”或者“灰區戰爭
🔹我相信中國人民還記得，中共一定記得，2001年拜登參議員批評布什對台灣的保護，他說我們沒有義務保護台灣, 沒有人要求我們這樣做