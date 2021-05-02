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Bill Clinton meets up with an old friend
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132 views • May 02, 2021
Old clip of Bill , slick willy with Monica L
BILL Clinton has claimed that his affair with Monica Lewinsky was something he did to “manage his anxieties”.
https://www.the-sun.com/news/496494/bill-clinton-oral-sex-monica-lewinsky-ease-anxieties/
BILL Clinton has claimed that his affair with Monica Lewinsky was something he did to “manage his anxieties”.
https://www.the-sun.com/news/496494/bill-clinton-oral-sex-monica-lewinsky-ease-anxieties/
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