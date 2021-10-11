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Southwest Airlines cancels flights due to vaccine mandate protest as media lies
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62 views • October 11, 2021
Mainstream media tries to pass a mass protest against vaccine mandates by Southwest Airlines employees and air traffic control staff as just "weather". What is the meaning of it all?
References
https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando/posts/10160835496742573
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sQJubbQAPORHywvw-bfNkG94--TpJ1iu/view
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/10/southwest-cancels-1800-flights-days-pilots-fight-vaccine-mandates/
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References
https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando/posts/10160835496742573
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sQJubbQAPORHywvw-bfNkG94--TpJ1iu/view
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/10/southwest-cancels-1800-flights-days-pilots-fight-vaccine-mandates/
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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