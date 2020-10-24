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Retired Marine - Breaking News You Should Be Aware Of! 10/22/2020
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46 views • October 24, 2020
Retired Marine - Breaking News You Should Be Aware Of! 10/22/2020
FULL SPEECH: President Trump's Campaign Stop in Gastonia, NC 10/21/2020 - https://youtu.be/-pxIaCKUk10
Join Oath Keepers - http://OathKeepers.org
Please Watch and Share It!
http://TheManInTheMAGAHat.com
Join The Hemp Revolution!
https://winwithmdc.com/cp30/stevemotley
FULL SPEECH: President Trump's Campaign Stop in Gastonia, NC 10/21/2020 - https://youtu.be/-pxIaCKUk10
Join Oath Keepers - http://OathKeepers.org
Please Watch and Share It!
http://TheManInTheMAGAHat.com
Join The Hemp Revolution!
https://winwithmdc.com/cp30/stevemotley
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