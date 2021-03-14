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MUST SEE!!! G. Vanden Bossche Interview (Very Important Info), 2021 Event Timeline (for News Subs), Variants Spreading, Earth Changes, and More: March 14, 2021
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1244 views • March 14, 2021
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A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
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Timeline: Written by Hector and Terral (for News/Survival Group Subs)
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.14.2021):
Direct Weather Report: https://youtu.be/_Nv41L1FBAA
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Argentina Cities Burn: https://youtu.be/XCZNzSE1uBc
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Las Vegas, Nevada Flooding: https://youtu.be/TKJvyyQcYNs
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Mysterious signs in the sky: https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/mysterious-signs-in-the-sky
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Politics for Food Supplies: https://youtu.be/oAgoGPsHlb4
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DHS Directs FEMA To Help with Surge Of Migrant Children: https://www.npr.org/2021/03/14/976988498/dhs-directs-fema-to-help-with-surge-of-migrant-children-at-southern-border
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Justin Trudeau’s Liberals approve bill allowing doctors to kill mentally ill Canadians: https://prophecytracker.org/2021/03/justin-trudeaus-liberals-approve-bill-allowing-doctors-to-kill-mentally-ill-canadians/
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Minnesota Democrats propose bill to legalize euthanasia: https://prophecytracker.org/2021/02/minnesota-democrats-propose-bill-to-legalize-euthanasia/
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COVID-19 Variants: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Variants
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We’re Being Played: Video Shows COVID Vaccine Being Administered with Empty Syringe: https://www.newswars.com/were-being-played-video-shows-covid-vaccine-being-administered-with-empty-syringe/
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Italy Imposes National Lockdown As Mutant COVID Strains Spread: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-imposes-national-lockdown-mutant-covid-strains-spread
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BIDEN: We will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/biden-we-will-issue-further-guidance-on-what-you-can-and-cannot-do-once-fully-vaccinated/
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Potential COVID-19 Variant Surge Looms Over U.S. https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210308/potential-covid-19-variant-surge-looms-over-us
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The Real Reasons Why Millions Of Americans Will Defy Covid Mandates And Vaccines: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/brandon-smith/the-real-reasons-why-millions-of-americans-will-defy-covid-mandates-and-vaccines/
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Covid-19: Pace of U.S. Vaccinations Accelerates: https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/03/12/world/covid-19-coronavirus
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
Submitted by Richard
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
--
Timeline: Written by Hector and Terral (for News/Survival Group Subs)
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.14.2021):
Direct Weather Report: https://youtu.be/_Nv41L1FBAA
--
Argentina Cities Burn: https://youtu.be/XCZNzSE1uBc
--
Las Vegas, Nevada Flooding: https://youtu.be/TKJvyyQcYNs
--
Mysterious signs in the sky: https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/mysterious-signs-in-the-sky
--
Politics for Food Supplies: https://youtu.be/oAgoGPsHlb4
--
DHS Directs FEMA To Help with Surge Of Migrant Children: https://www.npr.org/2021/03/14/976988498/dhs-directs-fema-to-help-with-surge-of-migrant-children-at-southern-border
--
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals approve bill allowing doctors to kill mentally ill Canadians: https://prophecytracker.org/2021/03/justin-trudeaus-liberals-approve-bill-allowing-doctors-to-kill-mentally-ill-canadians/
--
Minnesota Democrats propose bill to legalize euthanasia: https://prophecytracker.org/2021/02/minnesota-democrats-propose-bill-to-legalize-euthanasia/
--
COVID-19 Variants: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/Variants
--
We’re Being Played: Video Shows COVID Vaccine Being Administered with Empty Syringe: https://www.newswars.com/were-being-played-video-shows-covid-vaccine-being-administered-with-empty-syringe/
--
Italy Imposes National Lockdown As Mutant COVID Strains Spread: https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/italy-imposes-national-lockdown-mutant-covid-strains-spread
--
BIDEN: We will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated: https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/biden-we-will-issue-further-guidance-on-what-you-can-and-cannot-do-once-fully-vaccinated/
--
Potential COVID-19 Variant Surge Looms Over U.S. https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210308/potential-covid-19-variant-surge-looms-over-us
--
The Real Reasons Why Millions Of Americans Will Defy Covid Mandates And Vaccines: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/brandon-smith/the-real-reasons-why-millions-of-americans-will-defy-covid-mandates-and-vaccines/
--
Covid-19: Pace of U.S. Vaccinations Accelerates: https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/03/12/world/covid-19-coronavirus
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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