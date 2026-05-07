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Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Not Die Prematurely By Being Indoors, Not Grounded, Surrounded by Junk Light, & EMFs
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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6th case study in my series, "Health Habits & Longevity Lessons (or Lack of Longevity) of the Dead" of a Los Angeles-area anesthiaologist, Dr. Liren Shih, who probably rarely saw the sunrise due to early morning surgeries, was around a lot of man-made/non-native electromagnetic fields, artificial blue blight, & was most likely not grounded while in the operating room.

To have TOTAL time, $, & location FREEdom so you can be outside earthing more &/or move to a more mitochondria-supportive zip code by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

& schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

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c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

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https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


4. Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:

1. BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

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OR

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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing


View a presentation at any of

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or

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: 

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2. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


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OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


3. To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


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View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


4. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

or

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For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

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https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry


If you own a non-residential bldg anywhere in the world, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & have more CA$H-flow @

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu


Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

or

bit.ly/EMFforDummies


Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

Keywords
longevityblue lightemfsdr jack kruseindoor living hazards
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