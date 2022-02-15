© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cannabis Stocks
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • February 15, 2022
2022 has not been kind to the stock market in general and the cannabis stock market in particular. U.S. cannabis stocks suffered a 20% rout in January, tumbling more than the broader market as hopes for federal marijuana legalization in the near future continued to fade.
Cannabis specific issues in play:
*Retail revenue growth has slowed in several key US markets and turned negative in Canada.
*Cannabis stocks are fighting against a rising rate induced sector rotation out of “growth” into “value.”
*Observers have largely capitulated on hopes for federal legalization.
*California continues to look disastrous for a large swath of competitors in 2022.
At least two large Canadian cannabis companies have been notified by the Nasdaq that their shares are too cheap and no longer meet the stock exchange’s listing standards.
During the pandemic, interest in special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) soared, as private cannabis-related businesses looked to these blank-check companies for quicker, easier access to public markets and the funding that comes with it.
But two years later, the sparkle seems to be dimming.
Episode 887 The #TalkingHedge dives into Viridian Capital Advisors report...
https://youtu.be/t0z7FiMlLsA
#CannabisBanking #CannabisInvestment #WeedStocks #PotStocks #CannabisStocks #MarijuanaStocks
Cannabis specific issues in play:
*Retail revenue growth has slowed in several key US markets and turned negative in Canada.
*Cannabis stocks are fighting against a rising rate induced sector rotation out of “growth” into “value.”
*Observers have largely capitulated on hopes for federal legalization.
*California continues to look disastrous for a large swath of competitors in 2022.
At least two large Canadian cannabis companies have been notified by the Nasdaq that their shares are too cheap and no longer meet the stock exchange’s listing standards.
During the pandemic, interest in special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) soared, as private cannabis-related businesses looked to these blank-check companies for quicker, easier access to public markets and the funding that comes with it.
But two years later, the sparkle seems to be dimming.
Episode 887 The #TalkingHedge dives into Viridian Capital Advisors report...
https://youtu.be/t0z7FiMlLsA
#CannabisBanking #CannabisInvestment #WeedStocks #PotStocks #CannabisStocks #MarijuanaStocks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.