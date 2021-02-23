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Kevin J Johnston Visits The COVID CAMP At Westin Airport
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112 views • February 23, 2021
In Calgary, the Westin hotel at the Airport is being used as a COVID concentration camp. The Federal government is giving this hotel a lot of money to trap people in there against their will without a trial and without a conviction of any kind.
I decided to go to the front door to see what is happening and I was greeted by an overweight and angry security guard who had nothing to say aside from that he was going to call the police.
Human beings must be given the choice as to where want to spend their time and being forced into our garbage hotel room in a garbage hotel for two weeks is unconstitutional and absolutely illegal.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
I decided to go to the front door to see what is happening and I was greeted by an overweight and angry security guard who had nothing to say aside from that he was going to call the police.
Human beings must be given the choice as to where want to spend their time and being forced into our garbage hotel room in a garbage hotel for two weeks is unconstitutional and absolutely illegal.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
TWITTER: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
YOUTUBE: I AM DONE WITH THEM!
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