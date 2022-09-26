Create New Account
Spiritual Vision Required (Bible Talks with Rob Knott)
Before the 2nd coming of Jesus, Luke 21:25,26 mentions there will be distress and perplexity that each one of us will face. Your physical vision won’t be of any help in this test. With very serious issues ahead of us, it will demand more than you alone are capable of handling. When you experience distress and perplexity in your life, and it can come from many different directions, be it financial, spiritual, emotional, or physical, trust in God and His Holy Word to get you through that experience. Your faith will develop and grow so that you will be prepared to handle harder and more difficult trials ahead.

Visit our website: https://www.whitehorsemedia.com


