John Lauritsen’s "The AIDS War: Propaganda, Profiteering, and Genocide from the Medical-Industrial Complex" (1993) is a provocative critique of the mainstream narrative surrounding the AIDS epidemic. Lauritsen challenges the CDC’s assertion that HIV is the sole cause of AIDS, arguing that their data misrepresented the role of intravenous drug use, which he claims accounted for 26–36% of cases rather than the reported 17%. He highlights correlations between AIDS and recreational drug use—particularly nitrite inhalants ("poppers"), alcohol, and other substances—suggesting these may be immunosuppressive or interact with microbes to cause immune deficiency. Lauritsen disputes HIV’s causation of AIDS, noting it fails Koch’s Postulates and that many HIV-positive individuals never develop AIDS. He accuses the medical-industrial complex of prioritizing profit over truth, criticizing Burroughs Wellcome for pushing toxic, ineffective AZT through fraudulent research and FDA complicity, which he frames as "iatrogenic genocide" against gay men. The book also condemns media propaganda, censorship of dissenting views, and sensationalism. Despite its bleak critique, Lauritsen advocates for non-toxic therapies, holistic approaches, and a reevaluation of AIDS’s true causes to save lives and restore scientific integrity. Ultimately, "The AIDS War" urges critical thinking, accountability, and a rejection of dogma in addressing the epidemic.





