The Kalergi Plan: anti-White, anti-Christian immigration in White nations

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Jim Crenshaw





It’s too obvious that Whites are being replaced by non Whites and non Christians in predominantly White nations thanks to Jews who hate Whites and Christians and to the Vatican who hates biblical Christians.