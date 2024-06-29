CHRISTINA BOBB, Trump's Lawyer | Trump Verdit. Voter ID. What Can YOU Do to Help Secure the 2024 Election? - ReAwaken America Detroit

Christina Bobb is an investigative reporter and attorney who has spent most of the past two years traveling the country to explore and report on the growing mountain of evidence of election fraud and mismanagement.









Christina was a television show host and correspondent with One America News Network from 2020 to 2022. In the wake of the 2020 election, she reported almost exclusively on election integrity. Christina's efforts covering the 2020 election, and highlighting the irregularities, have been so successful that other news networks are reporting on her—including the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, Buzzfeed, The Daily Beast, Business Insider, Arizona Republic, and the Arizona Mirror, among others. In addition to raising funds for the forensic investigations, Christina has helped advise state leaders on how to initiate investigations in their own states.









She is now an Attorney at the Republican National Committee.









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









For Tickets to a ReAwaken America Event - text the word FLYOVER to 918-851-0102









Christina Bobb

WEBSITE: www.ChristinaBobb.com

BOOK: https://a.co/d/96f3zuY









Christina Bobb on Valuetainment: https://valuetainment.com/christina-bobb-trumps-lawyer-on-conviction-2024-election-pending-cases-pbd-podcast-ep-420/









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 0d05fe1941976fed