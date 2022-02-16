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Congressional Candidate Richard Welch: The GOP Is Enabling Sex Trafficking By Not Ending Illegal Immigration When They Had A Chance
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12 views • February 16, 2022
Richard Welch is running for Congress to represent Texas’ 38th District. His primary motivation for running for office is to end the sex trafficking at the border, fueled by the cartels and illegal immigration. He’s a Constitutional Conservative and an outsider that is refusing to compromise his beliefs.
To contribute and get involved in Richard Welch’s campaign, please visit richwardwelchforcongress.com.
Make sure you order the coffee of true patriots… Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and tastes like freedom. Use code JEFF at checkout for 20% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com.
To contribute and get involved in Richard Welch’s campaign, please visit richwardwelchforcongress.com.
Make sure you order the coffee of true patriots… Freedom First Coffee is 100% organic and tastes like freedom. Use code JEFF at checkout for 20% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com.
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