Local MESH network; Occupy Communications

Within the 120 degree area of antenna we got .. at 13 miles!





When twisting antenna so the TheLoveBus was 30 degrees outside of 120 deg sweep area of antenna we still got 100Mps.





And all of this was done at 6 watts.





Uploading some test video for Justin to edit but you guys get it raw. Both John and I were shocked at how well this works. To join the network you pay $70 for the directional antenna that comes with a 110v power cord that powers the antenna via an ethernet cord (Cat6) that has a second ethernet port to plug into your computer or router for WiFi. The software is browser based so nothing special to text or send files.





This means a local mesh network for Community Communication and your computer can still access traditional Internet.





I talked to the devs last night and they are adding the ability to copy text to device clipboard so I can forward text and hyperlinks that will open. This means that with just the community texting we can share information, share links, forward hashes for IPFS media AND Crypto purchases. And THEN use our ISP connections (like my Starlink) to share local community info with others (including other local mesh communities).





We created a 12v 35amp lead acid battery kit that will last 38 hours without solar.





I'm thinking that this project far exceeded our hopes and it took about $300 for the relay, $200 for small battery and solar system and $70 for a new person to join the network with the directional antenna.





The only reason we didn't test further than 13 miles is that is how far the two mountain ranges were from each other.





OccupyTheLand for the Win!