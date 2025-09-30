© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Starts | India Faces Sri Lanka in Opening Match
Description
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 launches September 30 with hosts India taking on Sri Lanka. Eight top teams compete across multiple venues in India and Sri Lanka, including neutral grounds for Pakistan, with Australia defending their title. Follow for highlights, schedules, and exclusive coverage.
Hashtags
#WomensCricket #ICCWorldCup2025 #IndiaVsSriLanka #WomenInSports #CricketWorldCup #LiveCricket #AustraliaWomensCricket #PakistanWomen #WODI #CricketFans